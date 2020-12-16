BERLIN, Patricia A., 67, of rural Augusta died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, rural Fall Creek.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
EMERSON, Gerald K., 87, of Cadott died Dec. 9 at home.
Services will be at a later date.
Interment will be at Countryside Union Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Goetz.
Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Dorothy (Chmelik), 89, of Cornell died Thursday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Service will be at a later date.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Jerry M., 76, of Chetek died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KITTILSTAD, Richard L., 73, of rural Osseo died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Graveside services will be at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
LEARY, Joan A., 85, of Holcombe died Monday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
MOUSEL, Barbara A., 87, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SANDERS, Dorothy M., 91, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Comforts of Home Memory Care in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
VERHULST, Lawrence C. “Larry,” 75, of Holcombe died Sunday at home.
No services will be held.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
WARD, Lois A., 87, of Durand died Sunday at home.
Services will be at a later date.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.