CHRISTIANSON, Leona M., 96, of Mondovi, formerly of Eleva died Wednesday at the Home Place in Mondovi.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
CLARK, Inga M., 93, of Osseo, formerly of Humbird died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
CLIFFORD, Trevor R., 51, of Maiden Rock died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EVJEN, Lawrence L. “Larry,” 69, of Cadott died Thursday. He was born Jan. 13, 1952.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
LAWTON, Charles S., 67, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home. He was born April 1, 1954 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Howard M., 90, of Menomonie died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SMITH, Shirley A., 94, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
THOMPSON, Robert D., 80, of Nelson died Wednesday at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi. He was born Jan. 20, 1941.
WARD, Robert A., 85, of Chetek died Dec. 10 at home. He was born in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home of Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ZALESKY, Darlene M., 77, of Rice Lake died Saturday in Rice Lake. She was born Feb. 28, 1944 in Michigan.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.