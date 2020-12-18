BERLIN, Patricia A., 67, of rural Augusta died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. today at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, rural Fall Creek.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
FOSTERLING, Dennis D., 62, of Thorp died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
GIENCKE, Dolores M., 89, of Holcombe died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
GROSZ, Linda M., 64, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HAMMOND, Naomi C., 77, of Knapp died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LEE, Jonathon D., 29, of the Barron County town of Sioux Creek died Wednesday in the town of Sioux Creek.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Dallas Cemetery.
MEYER, Wayne H., 88, of Cornell died Monday at home.
Services will be at a later date.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
ROTHERING, Wayne R., 65, of Ettrick died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
STROMWALL, John A. "Jack," 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WITTE, Vera N., 88, of Augusta died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.