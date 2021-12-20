Sorry, an error occurred.
BENDICKSON, Nicole L., 30, of Durand died Dec. 13 at home.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
CERNOHOUS, Mary K. (nee Booton), 82, of River Falls died Dec. 13 in River Falls.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, River Falls, is handling arrangements.
FINK, Robert J., 98, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GREGOIRE, Earl E., 77, of Eau Claire died Saturday at BeeHive Memory Care in Eau Claire.
KNEPPER, Carla A., 72, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
PERKOVICH, Gerald M., 85, of Tilden died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
REED, Lorraine A., 82, of Cameron died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.