BENDICKSON, Nicole L., 30, of Durand died Dec. 13 at home.

Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.

CERNOHOUS, Mary K. (nee Booton), 82, of River Falls died Dec. 13 in River Falls.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, River Falls, is handling arrangements.

FINK, Robert J., 98, of Eau Claire died Saturday.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

GREGOIRE, Earl E., 77, of Eau Claire died Saturday at BeeHive Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

KNEPPER, Carla A., 72, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

PERKOVICH, Gerald M., 85, of Tilden died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.

REED, Lorraine A., 82, of Cameron died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

Recommended for you