BIGNELL, Corey R., 41, of Durand died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Burial services will be at 2 p.m. today at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
BOITEAU, Bernadine A., 92, of Lake Hallie died Saturday at her daughter’s home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with Christian vigil service at 4 p.m., Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be from 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls.
Interment will be at a later date at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
BRZEZINSKI, Michael V. “Mike,” 75, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BURKE, Catherine G., 72, of Wheeler died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CLARK, Elaine L., 83, of Durand died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
EDDY, Amy J., 50, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FELTY, David S., 73, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LUECK, Gerald J., 83, of Holcombe died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
LYSTIG, Donna J., 91, of Hillsdale died Tuesday at Barron Care & Rehabilitation.
Private services will be at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Barron County town of Maple Grove.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
MOORE, Delaine M. (Goettl), 87, of Cadott died Saturday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
NAST, Irene, 88, of Thorp died Wednesday at Turner Integrity Care in Thorp.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SMITH, Earl “Happy,” 94, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Visitation was from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Private family Mass of Christian burial was at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment was at Cedar Lake Cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STAGE, Diana M., 79, of Weyerhaeuser died Monday at UW Hospital in Madison.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WILSON, Richard N. “Dick,” 86, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WORTHINGTON, Jennifer G., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
No services will be held.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
ZILLMER, Marilyn, 83, of Wilson died Thursday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Visitation was from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Fellowship Hall, Woodville.
Private family service will be at 11 a.m. today on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Burial will be at Lone Pine Cemetery, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
ZURAKOWSKI, Darrel G., 50, of Thorp died Saturday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Thorp Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard — St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, both in Thorp.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery.