BERG, Ronald E., 86, of La Crosse died Sunday at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

BERNHARDT, Robert A., 56, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Pepin died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.

CONRAD, Judith L., 82, of Augusta died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

JACOBSON, Sarah M., 85, of Menomonie died Friday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

MADIS, Melania, 82, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

NOVOTNY, Janet F., 75, of Cochrane died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

