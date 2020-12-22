BORK, Duane F., 71, of Whitehall died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
DASCHER, Robert A., 75, of Strum, formerly of Fountain City died Thursday at home.
Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
DIRCKS, Shane, 21, of Stanley died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. today at Gilman Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
FELTY, David S., 73, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LITKA, Mark S., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SCHNAGL, Joan M., 87, of Altoona died Thursday.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STROMME, Sharon, 78, of Chokio, Minn. died Friday at Sandford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Stanley.
STURZ, Matthew J., 49, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Cornell Area Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
WHALEN, Bessie (Warner), 90, of Augusta died Nov. 22 at her daughter’s home in rural Fall Creek.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Augusta Lions Hall.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.