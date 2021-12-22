GONYER, Gary J., 71, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.

REINHARDT, Alijah J., 22, of Plum City died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.

SANDVIG, Timothy, 83, of Woodville died Sunday at Park View Home in Woodville.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

