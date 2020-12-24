BRENNER, Bernard “Bun”, 89, of Durand died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Durand.
BRZEZINSKI, Michael V. “Mike,” 75, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life and burial will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CIGAN, Joe, 90, of Stanley died Tuesday at Country Terrace in Stanley.
Public service will be at a later date.
Private funeral service will be at Holcombe Cemetery.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
FRITZ, June R., 92, of Elmwood died Wednesday at Welcome home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elmwood.
GIENCKE, Dolores M. (Egofske), 89, of Holcombe, died December 14 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Catholic Parish, Cornell.
Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Celebration of Life and burial will be at a later date.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
GULLICKSON, Melwin O., 84, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Care Partners Stonewood in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HANSEN, Albert W., 68, of Rice Lake died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MOORE, Delaine M. (Goettl), 87, of Cadott died Saturday at Cornell Health Services.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m., with rosary at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Drywood.
Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Church Cemetery.
NOVINSKA, Grace E., 79, of Rice Lake died Monday at Care Partners in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10:45 to 12:45 p.m. January 4 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. January 4 at the church.
Internement will be at church cemetery.
WILSON, Richard N. “Dick,” 86, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family service will be held at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
YAGODA, Robert, 89, of Cornell died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.