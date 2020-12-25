DUCKLOW, Steven, 74, of Amery died Sunday at U of M Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. January 2 via Zoom.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SULLIVAN, James E., 14, of Eau Claire died Dec. 18 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at noon Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.