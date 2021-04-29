BELSAN, Edward J. “Ed” Jr., 86, of Birchwood died Tuesday in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Burial with military rites will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
HOFF, James, 78, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LANGEL, Andrew C., 34, of Cornell died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
LIEBZEIT, Mavis A., 86, of Greenwood died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REEDY, Kathleen D., 79, formerly of Rochester, Minn. died Wednesday at her son’s home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
VANINGAN, Donald E., 89, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.