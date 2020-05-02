ERICKSON, Leroy E., 76, of rural Fall Creek died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
JACOBSON, Dagmar J., 101, died Tuesday in Rice Lake.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KUGEL, Grace M., 71, of rural Strum died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
SAMPSON, Darlene A., 80, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SPRINKLE, Ervin E., 59, of Merrillan died Tuesday at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ZIEBELL, Lloyd L., 69, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.