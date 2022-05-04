BEYREIS, Johanna M., 92 of Rice Lake died Thursday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HEGNAUER, Mary L., 79, of Blair died Thursday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

WELKE, Daniel E., 76, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

Recommended for you