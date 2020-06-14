DRINKMAN, Alice L., 90, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire.
LOR, Der, 61, of Menomonie died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
MILLER, Theresa E. “Betty,” 92, died April 3 at Care Partners Memory Care in Altoona.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Private celebration of life will be Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MISH, Rose M., 100, of Galesville, formerly of Blair, died March 7 at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
OJA, Hugo D., 88, formerly of Altoona, died Wednesday at The Gables Care Center at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights, Minn.
A private family service will be held.
Committal service will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
TROWBRIDGE, Dustin R., 41, died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Jude’s Church, New Auburn.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
ZAHARA, JoAnne, 55, died March 20 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Johnathon Zahara residence, E8876 570th Ave, Elk Mound.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.