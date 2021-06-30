FREDRICKSON, Mark A., 59, of Haugen died June 23 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HOLUB, George F. Sr., 89, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LIEN, Christine A., 59, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SCHMIDT, Chris S., 55, of Bloomer died Monday.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.