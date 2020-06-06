FARNHAM, Clifton E. “Clif” Jr., 95, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KOSTNER, Jon J., 65, of Arcadia died Monday at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
RASMUSSON, James E., 74, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
VETTERKIND, Tracy, 79, died Thursday in Chetek.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Jude’s Church, New Auburn.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Private family interment will be at Island Lake Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handing arrangements.