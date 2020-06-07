ASHWELL, Vilona L., 94, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Keaau, Hawaii.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
BEAULIEU, Joanna M., 37, of Eau Claire died Monday.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
CHRISTOPHERSON, Elton J., 78, of Elk Mound died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
KAISER, Carrie M., 102, died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at World Harvest Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LEMMAGE, Harpo, 96, died March 11.
Memorial services have been postponed to a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SPIELMAN, Edward, 79, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
VIA, Otis E., 78, of Cumberland died Wednesday at home.
Graveside services will be at Miami Memorial Park, Piqua, Ohio.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WATTS, Adella E., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Private family services and interment will be held.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.