BORSTAD, Eileen J., 86, of of Arden Hills, Minn., formerly of Hixton, died July 11 in St. Paul, Minn.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

CHADWICK, David A, 76, of Rice Lake died Friday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HARRISON, June A., 102, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

LARSON, Delores, 88, of River Falls, formerly of Woodville, died July 4 at Comforts of Home in River Falls.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, River Falls, is handling arrangements.

SANDVIG, Sylvia, 84, of Woodville died Wednesday at Park View Home in Woodville.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

SMITH, Mary E., 88, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

WERLEIN, Mary Ann, 75, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

Recommended for you