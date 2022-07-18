BORSTAD, Eileen J., 86, of of Arden Hills, Minn., formerly of Hixton, died July 11 in St. Paul, Minn.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
CHADWICK, David A, 76, of Rice Lake died Friday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
HARRISON, June A., 102, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LARSON, Delores, 88, of River Falls, formerly of Woodville, died July 4 at Comforts of Home in River Falls.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, River Falls, is handling arrangements.
SANDVIG, Sylvia, 84, of Woodville died Wednesday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Mary E., 88, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Rice Lake.
WERLEIN, Mary Ann, 75, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.