BURR, Barbara A., 90, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FALK, Mary F., 58, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta, died Monday in Augusta.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Augusta Lions Hall.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MCFARLANE, Douglas J., 65, died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private graveside services will be at Faith Lutheran Running Valley Cemetery, Bloomer.
MICKELSON, Jean A., 91, of Eau Claire died July 19 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Private mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Teresa M. “Terry” (Ludwig), 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Charles Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MOLLDREM, Nathan D., 77, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
RASMUSSEN, Marvel E., 93, of Eleva died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
SLIND, Mary Lou E., 84, of Boyceville died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mound Cemetery, Downing.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.