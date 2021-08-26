Sorry, an error occurred.
ALF, Rodney, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
BETHKE, Edna L., 97, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta, died Saturday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
BRADSHAW, Joel A., 47, of Menomonie, formerly of Moorhead, Minn., died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
KLASS, William R., 97, of Cornell died Wednesday at Cornell Health Services, Cornell.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
NELSON, Richard V. “Rick,” 60, of Colfax died Tuesday in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private family service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
ROULEAU, Genevieve “Jenny,” 89, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta, died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
SKAARE, Sally E., of Hudson, formerly of Menomonie died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hudson.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Mass will be livestreamed at St. Patrick Catholic Church’s Facebook page.
Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Hudson.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
ZWIEFELHOFER-KARR, Alice, 91, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Denver, Colo., died Monday at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
No visitation will be held.
Memorial Mass will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Services will be livestreamed on Thompson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling, Colo.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.