BAUER, Grace, 92, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church, both in Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake.
CARRELL, Phyllis A., 99½, formerly of Cornell died Saturday at Clark County Skilled Nursing Facility in Owen.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
FAHRMAN, Jerome R., 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FORD, William J., 79, of rural New Auburn died July 28 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LINDER, James R., 79, of Merrillan died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STENBERG, Gloria A., 85, of La Crosse, formerly of Ettrick, died July 20 at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at French Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ettrick.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
THILL, Waneta E., 90, of Altoona died Saturday at home.
