BAUMGARTNER, Jeanette, 91, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Azura Assisted Living Facility in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CHERMACK, Gale R., 83, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Baldwin Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
GILBERT, Erminia M., 90, of Menomonie died Friday at Spring Valley Health & Rehab in Spring Valley.
No formal services will be held.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
GUSTAFSON, Wayne P. “Sir Patrick/Guss,” 58, of Birchwood died Thursday in Eau Claire.
Private celebration of life with military rites will be Monday, Sept. 20, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HUSH, Robert W., 72, of Altoona died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KAMPA, Charles, 65, of Augusta died Aug. 11.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at noon Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KEAST, Floyd K., 78, of Cameron died Aug. 30 at home.
Interment with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
LAFLAMME, Lee, 75, formerly of Stanley died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stanley-Boyd Football Stadium.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
LORGE, Ronald D., 79, of Altoona died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
NEUMAN, Bruce A., 81, of Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PATINO, Desaree, 36, of Eau Claire died Friday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHNEIDER, Audrey M., 94, of Trego, formerly of Menomonie, died Sunday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SHERMAN, Donald R., 66, of Arlington died Aug. 29 at her sister’s home.
Graveside service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 30 at Hillside Cemetery, Angora, Minn.
Grasse Funeral Service, Rio, is handling arrangements.
SPRENGER, Joshua J., 39, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WALTERS, Dennis J., 66, of Stanley died Sept. 4 at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Plombon Funeral Services, Stanley.
WARDYNSKI, Sylvia E., 88, of Gilman died Thursday at Aspirus Medford Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Plombon Funeral Services, Stanley.
WENDT, Marlene J., 84, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.