DONNELLY, David A., 93, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
FRANSON-GULDSETH, Ruth A., 94, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Moorhead, Minn and Eau Claire, died Saturday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GRASKI, Leora A. (Dudansky), 81, died March 29 at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Thorp.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
GRISHAM, Skippy D., 66, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANSON, Linda J., 75, of Hillsdale died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Shawano County town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Margaret A., 82, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KRUEGER, Linda M., 68, of town of Union died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LARSON, Eugene C., 88, of Holcombe died Sept. 11.
Memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
NELSON, Randall A. “Randy,” 57, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
OLEJNICZAK, Lawrence A. “Larry,” 82, of Holcombe died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at the church cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
OWENS, Judith R., 78, of Altoona died Monday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHNEIDER, Lorraine A. (Hall), 93, died Friday at Valley Villas Assisted Living in Spring Valley.
Private family services will be held.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
SOCHA, Lawrence “Larry,” 92, of Birchwood died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment with military rites will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
WELCH, James P., 52, of Cadott died Sept. 10 at home.
Memorial service will be from 1 to 6 p.m., with ceremony at 6 p.m., Saturday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.