BOETCHER, Thomas J. Sr., 53, of Black River Falls died Sept. 10 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CARLSON, Ralph E. Jr., 62, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FAAST, Patricia A., 83, died Wednesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Graveside service will be at a later date at St. Mathias Cemetery, Hampton, Minn.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HOVER, Adam, 36, of Holcombe died Aug. 28.
Memorial gathering will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Valley Speedway, Jim Falls.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
KARPOWICZ, Daniel M., 61, of Ridgeland died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Stanfold Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the church.
Interment will be at Sarona Cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LU, Pauline (Phuong Le), 56, of Eau Claire died Sept. 13 at Mayo Clinic Health System — Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PRINCE, Rodney J. “Rebel,” 67, of Bloomer died Wednesday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Private services and interment will be at a later date at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Cooks Valley.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
RYAN, Peter C., 67, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SELZ, Marianne L., 84, of rural Humbird died Saturday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SIME, Ronald P., 82, of rural Boyd died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
SKALECKI, Rosemae S. “Rosie,” 83, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Mount Olivet Care View Home in Minneapolis, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
SMALL, Timothy S., 64, of Eau Claire died Saturday in Chippewa County.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ZUGIER, Richard A., 76, of Boyd died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.