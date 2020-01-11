BAUER, Clara C., 87, of Durand died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rhiel Funeral Home and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima, both in Durand.
Funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
DENT, William L., 83, died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
GERBER, Gertrude, 97, died Thursday at Cornell Health Service.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Cornell Cemetery.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KUFALK, Arlene M., 88, of Hixton died Tuesday at Country Terrace in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Community Lutheran Church, Hixton.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Valhalla Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHEUERMANN, Aloysius G., 83, of Eau Claire died Monday at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at noon Thursday at the church.
Private family committal service will be at Holy Guardian Angel Cemetery, town of Clear Creek.
STANTON, Daryl J. II, 51, of Durand, formerly of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
STANTON, Robert “Bubba,” 75, of town of Brunswick died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WINGER, Kevin, 63, of Ellsworth died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at English Lutheran Church, Ellsworth.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Beldenville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
WITTMANN, Eugene F., 94, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus — St. Patrick Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.