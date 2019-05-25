EVERSON, Gloria J., 79, of Hixton died Friday at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
HAGEN, Delbert L., 89, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Colfax Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PATNEAUDE, Marc A., 67, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
No services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SOLSRUD, Glenn, 84, of Augusta died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.