FORSYTH, Clara C. (nee Motszko), 95, of Winona, Minn., formerly of Arcadia, died Monday at Sauer Memorial Home in Winona.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.
HADORN, Margaret, 86, formerly of Arcadia, died Tuesday at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HADORN, Wyatt, 62, of rural Augusta died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, town of Ludington.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MICHUR, Arvilla I., 96, of Thorp died Monday at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation in Thorp.
No services will be held.
Private burial will be at Old St. Hedwig's Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.