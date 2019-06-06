ANDERSON, Timothy P., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
EKLUND, Joseph “Smokey Joe,” 81, of Augusta died May 20 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m., with honors at 3:45 p.m., Sunday at Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
KAPPING, Stephen, 69, of Spring Valley died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wilson American Legion Post 330.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Legion.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MOLLE, Verlyn J., 64, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
RICHMOND, Winthrop “Rick,” 73, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
No public services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RINGSTAD, Benjamin G., 81, of Whitehall died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at the Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
SULIK, Carl L., 78, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WALD, Charles “Chuck,” 70, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.