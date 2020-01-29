ARCISZEWSKI, Dolores L., 92, of Thorp died Monday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Stanley.
Visitation will be at 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with burial followign at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
BROMMER, David Peter, 52, of Nelson died Monday at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Wabasha, Minnesota.
A Memorial gathering will be at 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Talbot Family Funeral Home Chapel, Alma.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home chapel.
Burial will be at Lyster Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma, is handling arrangements.
BUCHNER, Aline A., 91, of Bloomer died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.
Visitation will be at 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church, Bloomer, with Interment at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
DROST, Patricia A., 85, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center-St. Joseph Hospital, Marshfield.
Visitation will be at 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Rice Lake, with interment at the church cemetery following Mass.
FALKENBERG, Eugene C., 84, of Onalaska died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service, Onalaska.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Onalaska.
Burial will be at Cornell Cemetery at a later date.
Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service, Onalaska, is handling arrangements.
GULLICKSON, Willard, 78, of Eau Claire died Monday.
A Celebration of Life will be from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
HOFFMEISTER, Alfred J., 92, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, and at 9 to 10 a.m. Friday.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the chapel.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JACKSON, Nancy L., 75, of Altoona died Sunday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KNUTH, Karl Jeffrey Thomas, 4 months, died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge, Osseo.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
LOPEZ, Raymond Leeland, 71, of Merrillan died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Guardian Angel’s Parish, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Black River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the church, with burial following at Decorah Cemetery, Black River Falls.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.
MILLS, Maryann, 89, of Eau Claire died Tuesday, January 7 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. at the church, with a luncheon following the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PERSICO, Edward Joseph, 59, of Hot Springs, Montana died Saturday in Eagan, Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 416 Brookwood Drive, Hudson.
Funeral services are pending at Western Monatna State Veterans Cemetary, Missoula, Montana.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
PRINDLE, Carol J. H., 97, of Alma Center died Friday.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Assembly of God Church, Alma Center.