BOERNKE, Bernadine D., 103, formerly of Fall Creek, died Friday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fall Creek.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Bruce A., 65, of rural Strum died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KOUBA, Jodeen K., 77, of Bloomer died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
MCNAMARA, Ronald J., 48, of Eau Claire died Dec. 13 in Eau Claire.
Private services were held Dec. 18 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Interment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
OWEN, Philip C., 70, of Eau Claire and Cadott, died Nov. 26.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date.
PATTON, Susanne K., 64, of Downing died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SCHAAL, Karen P., died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
ST. LOUIS, Kenneth D., 86, of Eau Claire died Dec. 16 at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be in the spring at Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.