ALDRIDGE, Barrett E., infant son of Nathaniel and Jada Aldridge of Blair died August 19 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
BERG, Elaine M., 92, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Taylor, died Tuesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, rural Taylor.
BUSKOHL, Benjamin P., 75, of Bloomer died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
GESCHE, Verna M., 97, of Menomonie died Wednesday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, town of Menomonie.
GISCHIA, Stephen A., 53, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral Service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
HARMS, Byron L., 72, of Arcadia died August 29 at Oakwood Villa in Altoona.
Per Byron’s request, there will be no formal services at this time.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HOLT, Evelyn A., 93, of Elmwood died Tuesday at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Welcome Home Assisted Living and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church, both in Elmwood.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery-Rock Elm, rural Elmwood.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Kim M. (Severson), 50, of Glenwood City died Friday.
Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at O’Connel Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
NEWMAN, Carol M., 80, of Cadott died Wednesday at Augusta Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott
PITTERLE, Alphons, 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel.
Committal services will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is handling arrangements.
RIEDEL, Cassandra, 38, of Black River Falls died August 29 at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
SCHMITT, Carol L., 59, of Cadott died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Friday at Leiser Funeral Home, will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, both in Cadott.
Service of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Cadott.
WESTBROOK, Brenda, 47, of Glenwood City died August 26.
Celebration of life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.