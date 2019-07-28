BOYEA, Sharon K., 66, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
BRILL, Wayne F., 63, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
BRITTEN, Betty A., 93, of Chaska, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire died Friday at Friendship Manor in Shakopee, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JACKSON, Phylis A., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MICKELSON, Melvin “Bud,” 91, of Altoona died Wednesday at Oak Garden Assisted Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at Barum Lutheran Church, Elk Mound.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Barum Lutheran Church Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NORTH, Marlene A., 86, died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Jude’s Church, New Auburn.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
RUBESCH, Edward J. “Bud,” 94, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SOBOTTA, Roland A. “Rollie,” 87, of Arcadia died Wednesday at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.