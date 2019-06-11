MICHALAK, Ruth A., 94, of Eau Claire, formerly of Stanley, died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Stanley.
STODOLA, Betty A. (Dillon), 88, of Rice Lake died Friday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Haugen.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WESTPHAL, Reuben G., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.