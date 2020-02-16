DIERINGER, Roger M., 82, of Eau Claire died Saturday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LEWIS, William D., 83, of rural Fairchild died Jan. 26 at home.
Memorial services were held on Jan. 30 at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
MCMAHON, Ronald “Ace,” 91, of Eau Galle died Friday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Dunn County town of Dunn.
MELBY, Bryan L., 55, of Eau Claire died Feb. 7 at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PAHL, Lila J., 94, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Monday at Park Ridge Assisted Living in Watertown.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
SCHMITZ, Mary A., 69, of Greenwood died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SEVERSON, Donna M., 72, of Appleton died Tuesday at Valley Funeral Home, Appleton.
Services will be held at a later date.
Valley Funeral Home, Appleton, is handling arrangements.
TRAUTMANN, Donna J., 87, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
VEITCH, Donald E., 67, of Owen died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WENDLAND, Merlin D., 91, of Onalaska died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Buffalo City Cemetery.
YULE, Lueann C., 88, of rural Augusta died Friday at Dove Healthcare Center in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at United Methodist Church, both in Augusta.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Thompson Valley Cemetery, rural Augusta.