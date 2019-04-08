HENNEMAN, Dorothy E., 101, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
HUSBY, Mary J., 92, of Elmwood died Friday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Welcome Home Assisted Living, Elmwood, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Elmwood United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Pierce County town of Rock Elm.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
ROZESKE, Patrice M., 63, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
UPHOFF, Sharon E. (Bergeron), 75, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eagleton Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Eagle Point.