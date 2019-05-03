EDMONDS, Alan C., 57, died April 13 in Wilmington, Del.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Saturday at Newman Catholic Church at the Ecumenical Religious Center, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire, at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is assisting the family.
KNOPS, James R., 75, of Menomonie died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
MOY, Allan H., 88, of Mondovi died Sunday at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Memorial gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Gilmanton United Methodist Church.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Internment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Mondovi, at a later date.
PRUDLICK PRONSCHINSKE, Lois C., 84, of Independence died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayer services at 7:30 p.m. followed by a rosary, today at Edison Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, both in Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
RICHTER, Carol F. (Gylland), 94, of Rice Lake, formerly of Superior, died Wednesday at Barron Care and Rehab.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling the arrangements.
SCHMITT, Andrew P., 88, of Wilson died Wednesday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary, today and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Wilson.
STURGUL, Brian, 50, of Woodville died Sunday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
YAHNKE, Todd J., 54, of Black River Falls died Saturday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling the arrangements.