AUSMAN, Lucille, 95, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BRUNER, Freddie C. Jr., 65, of Fall Creek died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
KOOPIKKA, Michael D., died Tuesday.
No services will be held.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
LUETH, Virgil, 81, of Spring Valley died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
POLENCHECK, Kyle M., 31, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Lombard, Ill.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Private burial will be at a later date.
SEARS, David W. “Hagar,” 72, of Saxon died June 20 at home.
Celebration of life will be August 10 at Saxon Community Center.
Frick-Zielinski Funeral Home, Bessemer, Mich., is handling arrangements.