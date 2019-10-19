FLAIG, Gilbert T., 85, of Altoona died Thursday at The Classics in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
HEDIN, Virginia M., 88, of Durand died Wednesday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HOWARD, Dale, 83, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Hazel M., 99, formerly of Mondovi died Friday at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KUNES, Mary Ann, 92, of Menomonie, formerly of Sparta died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta.
OLSON, Michele S. A., 35, of Altoona died Oct. 12 at home.
Cease Family Funeral Home, Bemidji, is handling arrangements.
PRONSCHINSKE, Esther A., of Waumandee died Wednesday.
The wake will be from 2:45 to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waumandee.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SWENSON, Velda L., 94, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
WACHSMUTH, Helen L., 90, of Gilman died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at New Hope Presbyterian Church, Hannibal.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Gilman.
Plombon Funeral Service, Gilman, is handling arrangements.