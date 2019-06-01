ANDERSON, Richard W. “Dick,” 70, of Pepin died Wednesday at home.
No services will be held.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
ANDRUS, Clay P., 54, of Osseo died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Condensery, Osseo.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
BLUMENAUER, Ryanna D., 30, of Colfax died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
GOULET, Geraldine M. (Loew), 92, of Tilden died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at St. Charles Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HILL, Willard O. “Willie,” 92, of Birchwood died Thursday at Shell Lake Health Care.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
JOHNSON, Raymond J. “Tank,” 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
OLDFIELD, Richard J., 87, of Menomonie died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tainter United Methodist Church, Dunn County town of Tainter.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Menomonie.
RODER, Marsha A., 71, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
SNYDER, Ranny R., 68, of Durand died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, Durand.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.