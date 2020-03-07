ANDERSON, Austin T., 23, of Durand died Wednesday near Eleva.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
JAN, Shirley R., 89, died Thursday in Monticello, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 27 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27 at the funeral home.
Burial of cremains will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
JOHNSON, Ronald, 87, of Baldwin, formerly of Woodville died Wednesday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Allen R., 76, of Fall Creek died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MAHR, Donald, 91, of Boyd died Thursday at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m., Monday and at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.
NISSEN, Gloria P., 64, of Lublin died Feb. 1 at Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
SCHAEFER, Marcella M., 97, died Nov. 18 at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Wild Ridge Golf Course, Eau Claire.