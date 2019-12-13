BERGEN, Margaret A., 85, formerly of Eau Claire died Tuesday at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the church.
Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
FRANSWAY, Thomas R., 81, of Bloomer died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
KRAMER, Geraldine B., 94, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare — West.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire.
LUEDTKE, Harry “Bud”, 90, of Augusta died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MARTIN, James W. “Jim,” 72, of Eau Claire died Dec. 3 in Yachats, Ore.
An open house will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. December 20 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MCCANN, Patricia J., 83, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon Monday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at noon Monday at the funeral chapel.
PETERSON, William “Bill”, 65, of Independence died Tuesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home in Independence.
WEISS, Frederick “Fritz”, 91, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Raush-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will take place in the spring at Sumner Cemetery in the Town of Sumner.