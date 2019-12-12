BERGEN, Margaret A., 85, formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BUSH, Richard D. “Rick,” 65, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 10:50 a.m., with 10:50 a.m. Eulogy, Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Committal service will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MARTIN, James W. “Jim,” 72, of Eau Claire died Dec. 3 in Yachats, Ore.
An open house will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
PHELPS, Donna R., 62, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial services with be at 1 p.m. Monday at the center.
SAHM, Loretta M., 88, formerly of Cadott, died Sunday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
SOLBERG, Ronald A., 77, of rural Ettrick died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at French Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
SORENSEN, Lizbeth K. (Greene), 56, of the Chippewa County town of Lafayette died Monday at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
STATZ, Janet C., 82, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.