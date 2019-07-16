BRILL, Wayne F., 63, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
LITKE, Ronald A., 84, of Holcombe died Friday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Cornell.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Holcombe.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
PARTLOW, Judith A. (Hanshus), 75, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
PROKOPIAK, Robert J., 56, of Medford died Feb. 19 in the Taylor County town of Taft.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at his cabin at N731 Highway 73, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
SINETTE, John O., 68, of Holcombe died June 29.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
TROXEL, Robert L., 88, of Augusta died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.