ETZBACH, William D., 53, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Services are postponed until further notice.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
LANE, Pamela, 63, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Clark County Health Care Center.
Memorial services will be at a later date at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
MANLEY, Darlene C., 86, of Stanley died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at a later date at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
NUENKE, Kathy L., 64, of Eau Claire died March 24 at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PEDERSON, Shawn V., 20, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SOLUM, Severt L. “Skip,” 61, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
TOMLINSON, Robert S., 77, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Grace Woodlands Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.