ERICKSON, Madelyn A., 97, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Chapel of the Resurrection at Chippewa Manor, Chippewa Falls.
Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HAGBERG, Jack D., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Our House Senior Living Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HAGEL, Phillip E., 68, of Cadott died June 7.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LESKINEN, Jean M., 71, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Eau Claire, died June 2 at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at American Legion Post 53, 634 Water St., Eau Claire.
LINDER, David W., 53, of Augusta died Monday.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MATTSON, Arnold J., 85, of Blair died June 7 at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ettrick.
PHILLIPS, Sonna M., 91, of Sun Prairie, formerly of Cameron, died Sunday at Hyland Crossing Memory Care in Sun Prairie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek.
TRONSTAD, Marilyn L., 78, of Augusta died Monday at Moore Genuine Care in Augusta.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. today at Long Lake Cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funeral, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.