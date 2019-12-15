CARD, Jeri L., 60, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DOW, Herbert D., 90, of Menomonie died Friday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
EURICK, Marilyn L. (Becker), 86, of Rice Lake, formerly of Saginaw, Mich.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Mausoleum, Saginaw.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HARRIS, Joan R., 81, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
LANOU, Norman R., 93, of Eau Claire died Dec. 5 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Hope Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NEWTON, Marvel J., 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
OLSON, Mary A., 93, of Bloomington, formerly of Menomonie died Friday at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie.
SKINNER, Donald, 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
VEHRS, Janet M., 79, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
ZELLMER, Jasen, 48, of Durand died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.