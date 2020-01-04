ANDERSON, Milo B. “Mike,” 95, of Saginaw, Mich., formerly of Mondovi, died Thursday at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
CURTIS, Jean A., 81, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
DAVIS, Franklin V., 79, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FOSTER, Hubert H. “Herb,” 78, of Stockholm died Thursday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Community of Christ Church, Arkansaw.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
GILBERTSON, Theodore, 86, of Strum died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo.
HENDZEL, Jean S., 93, of Thorp, formerly of Lublin, died Monday at Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. today at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
HOFFMANN, Donna M., 87, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Committal service will be at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery, St. Paul, Minn.
KRAUSE, Mary M. “Peggy” (Lang), 92, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KRON, Louise M., 94, of Conrath died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sheldon.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Flambeau Cemetery, Holcombe.
Borton-Leiser Funeral home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
LANDSVERK, James B. “Jim,” 85, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
RAHL, Catherine M., 84, formerly of Seymour & Altoona, died Dec. 15 at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fall Creek.