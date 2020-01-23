DEROUIN, Elaine F., 95, of Eau Claire died Sunday at River Pines Long Term Care in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GRAVES, James A., 61, of Rock Falls died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
HAMM, Thomas R., 75, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
HELMUELLER, Marie C. (Tschumperlin), 98, of Plum City died Monday at The Seasons in Plum City.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Plum City.
Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HOEHN, Herbert L., 88, of Altoona died Sunday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MERCIER, Glen A., 65, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SCHELLHAASS, Scott, 64, of Lakeland, Minn., formerly of Ellsworth died Monday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Church of Saint Bridget’s, River Falls.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
SMILEY, Mary Anne, 53, of Altoona died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STOLL, Joyce M., 86, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.