BJERKE, Jerome, 86, of Black River Falls died Saturday at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Buswell Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Black River Falls United Methodist Church, both in Black River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Black River Falls United Methodist Church.
Burial with military honors will be at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
BLYSTONE, Debra M., 57, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KLEIN, Norma J., formerly of Fall Creek died May 28. .
Arrangements are pending at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, Minneapolis, Minn.
LIND, Betty L., 92, of Mondovi died Sunday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Lutheran Church, both in Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi.
QUALE, Jean S., 88, of Chippewa Falls died May 25 at Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
RIEDER, Sonja H., 81, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
ROSE, Donovan E. “Don,” 85, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heritage Court Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.