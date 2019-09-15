ARNDT, Mark W., 92, of Whitehall, formerly of Augusta died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
BAKER, Barbara J., 71, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DEUTSCHER, John C., 84, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
ERICKSON, Doris H., 99, of Eau Claire died June 24 at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.
HOEPNER, Larry R., 78, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
JONES, Keith O., died Sept. 8 at River Pines Long Term Care Facility in Altoona.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KNUTH, Leah J., 92, formerly of Fairchild died Sept. 8 at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Private family services will be Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, rural Menomonie.
MERKEL, Kathryn L., 65, of Menomonie died Sept. 7 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at First Congregational-United Church of Christ, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the church.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
ROSENBAUM, Joseph F., 71, of Black River Falls, formerly of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SAMUELSON, Joan M., 84, formerly of Bloomington and Ladysmith died Sept. 7 at Hudson Hospital.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SCHMITZ, Donald P., 96, of Elmwood died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
SCHREINER, Harold R., 91, of Durand died Friday at Plum City Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
SLOWATYNIEC, Theodore J. "Ted," 81, of Neenah, formerly of Thorp died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Eidsvold Cemetery, rural Stanley.
WIERSGALLA, Albert, 82, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.